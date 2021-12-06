Michael Hill jewellery theft at St Lukes Mall: Man charged, firearm found

Two jewellery stores were targeted at Westfield St Lukes Mall over the weekend. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A man has been charged with theft after jewellery was stolen from an Auckland Michael Hill store in a brazen day-time raid.

A man walked into the store at Westfield St Lukes Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon and spoke to staff before smashing a glass cabinet and taking off with jewellery, police said.

Police carried out a search warrant at a property in Massey last night where a man, 30, was arrested and charged in relation to the jewellery theft and other incidents at a nearby electronics store and petrol station.

"Police have not yet located the jewellery allegedly stolen on Saturday, however our investigation is continuing into the matter," Inspector Wayne Kitcher said.

"During the search warrant police have also located a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

"The discovery of these items will now form part of these ongoing enquiries and as such we cannot rule out further charges being laid."

The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.