MetService issues severe wind warning for Hawke's Bay

Those south of Hastings have been issued a severe wind warning with strong winds potentially causing damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured items. Photo / File

A summer breeze providing respite from summer scorchers in Hawke's Bay is set to turn gale force, with a severe wind warning in place.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said those south of Hastings and in the Tararua District could expect northwest gales, with some gusts reaching 120 km/h, for the nine-hour period from 3pm Tuesday until about midnight on Wednesday.

"It is going to be very blustery.

"It picks up about the Tararua District first.

"The strongest winds for the Bay will be the latter part of that period."

Strong wind gusts can damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, as well as make driving hazardous for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, he said.

While an unstable northwesterly flow across the country would see winds increase, temperatures across the region would remain largely unchanged, he said.

"For the Bay it will stay more westerly so you will miss out most of the really cold temperatures predicted for the rest of the country.

"It will be slightly cooler though."

Little said Napier and Hastings could expect highs of about 28C or 29C on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to about 23C or 24C from Wednesday through to Friday, before "bouncing back up over the weekend".

"[Hawke's Bay has] had a few days already where it was super, super warm.

"People in the Bay can expect relatively settled weather to continue."

Little said there was little chance of rain though there might be a small amount on Wednesday morning.

"That's the only chance and it's going to be very brief - nothing more than 1mm to 2mm.

"Unfortunately the farmers are not going to get any reprieve while we keep this northwesterly regime."