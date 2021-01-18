Six people rescued after being stuck in snow overnight near Central Otago

A search and rescue team has managed to retrieve a group stuck in snow on Old Man Range near Alexandra in Central Otago.
The six people were stranded when their vehicle broke down on the way to Duffers Saddle last night.
Initially, plans were considered to try to have the vehicle towed however this was not possible.
Due to the bad weather conditions, it was decided that two 4x4 vehicles would go into the area on Monday morning to uplift the group.
Rescuers managed to find them, safe and well, at about 8.15am.
Senior Sergeant Clint Wright said the incident was a timely reminder of changeable weather in the area.
"Police encourage people to check weather forecasts and make contingency plans for bad weather."