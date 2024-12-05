Men face charges after ‘violent scuffle’ outside South Auckland takeaways

MPI is making inquiries over potential bird flu at a second farm, and Yanfei Bao's killer Tingjun Cao has been found guilty of murder. Video / NZ Herald

Two men are facing charges after a fight outside a takeaway restaurant in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara.

Police say one of the men allegedly entered the restaurant on Bairds Rd about 3.30pm on Tuesday and stole a box cutter. He then got into an altercation with a young man on the street, leading to what police call a “violent scuffle”.

“Both men have begun to fight each other, resulting in the younger man suffering an injury on his chin,” Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rakana Cook said on Thursday.

“The injured man has then picked up a hammer and chased the older man with it as police arrived and took both of them into custody.”