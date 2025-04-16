Advertisement
Men accused of gang-raping German backpacker in Auckland CBD granted interim name suppression

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Three men accused of raping a German backpacker appear in Auckland District Court with a translator (front). The trio were granted name suppression. Photo / Katie Harris

Three men accused of gang-raping a German backpacker after picking her up in a van from Auckland’s Karangahape Rd in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been granted interim name suppression.

The trio were jointly charged with sexual violation. They appeared in the Auckland District Court the day they were arrested, January 23, and were granted bail.

Today, Judge Kevin Glubb granted the men interim suppression until arguments can be heard on the matter in June.

The Crown opposed continued name suppression.

Two out of the three defendants wore face masks while standing in the dock.

The three were dressed casually, one in an athletic jacket, another in denim and the last defendant in a black coat.

Court proceedings were relayed to the men through a translator.

Judge Glubb also set the men’s trial date, scheduling seven days in May next year.

Their bail continues until a case review hearing on July 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock previously confirmed to the Herald police had been investigating the incident since it was reported on January 1.

“A police investigation was carried out, resulting in two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man being jointly charged with rape.”

A source close to the case claimed the woman was allegedly picked up on Karangahape Rd, bundled into the offenders’ vehicle, then dropped outside her hostel.

If convicted, they could each face up to 20 years in prison.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

