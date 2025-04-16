Three men accused of raping a German backpacker appear in Auckland District Court with a translator (front). The trio were granted name suppression. Photo / Katie Harris

Three men accused of gang-raping a German backpacker after picking her up in a van from Auckland’s Karangahape Rd in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been granted interim name suppression.

The trio were jointly charged with sexual violation. They appeared in the Auckland District Court the day they were arrested, January 23, and were granted bail.

Today, Judge Kevin Glubb granted the men interim suppression until arguments can be heard on the matter in June.

The Crown opposed continued name suppression.

Two out of the three defendants wore face masks while standing in the dock.