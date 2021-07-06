Members of Down syndrome community awarded honours by Governor-General in Wellington

National Acheivement Award recipient Jacob Dombroski (centre), with Zandra Vaccarino (left), and Dame Patsy. Photo / Supplied

Four "proud and individual" members of the New Zealand Down syndrome community were honoured for their successes at Government House this afternoon.

Wellingtonian Jacob Dombroski was one of three individuals to be awarded a National Achievement award by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, who is also the patron of the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association (NZDSA).

Dombroski is an award-winning actor and dancer, having performed multiple stints on Shortland Street, and is well-known for his support and advocacy of the Down syndrome community in Wellington.

He was also awarded for his basketball performances at the Special Olympics.

National Executive Officer Zandra Vaccarino said the three Achievement awards had gone to talented, independent young role models.

"These three young people demonstrate every day why they will not let societal barriers disable them," Vaccarino said.

"They are proud and determined individuals who offer terrific skills and value to their families, their friends and their communities."

Rochelle Waters and Amelia Eades were also bestowed with National Achievement Awards.

A well-known face in the disability sector, Waters is an advocate for the NZDSA and committee member for the Canterbury Down syndrome association.

She is also a competitive swimmer at the Special Olympics, and a mixed ability dance group performer and instructor, as well as working at the Darfield Bakery.

Aucklander Amelia Eades is a volunteer at the Tiritangi Art Gallery, a yoga enthusiast, and has completed a two-year course at Unitec. She also modelled at NZ Fashion Week, making television appearances as a result, and travelled to Africa before last year's lockdown.

A driving force for the Northland Down syndrome community for the past 30 years, Kathryn Sadgrove was awarded the Val Sturgess Volunteer of the year award.

Vaccarino said the Northland and New Zealand Down syndrome community were grateful and proud of Sadgrove.

The Covid-19 lockdown had postponed the awards in 2020, so the winners had been picked from a high-calibre group across two years.