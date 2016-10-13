The ink is barely dry on New Zealand's ratification of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change and already the questions are mounting. Under this agreement, governments have pledged to limit global warming to "well-below" 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels and to "pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees"
All the models suggest that globally if we were to continue on a business-as-usual pathway then the world would warm by 4degrees over the next 100 years. Domestic policies and actions now must become the focus. What does this mean for New Zealand?
For Labour, it is critical that we have an integrated across government plan to reduce emissions.
Working parties, technical advisory panels and forums are good starting places but cannot be the finish line. We need an agency who has a statutory mandate to look across transport, primary industries, energy and buildings and put together a carbon budget and critically monitor our progress against those that budget.
If we are to reach our targets then we must accept that there is a relatively fixed amount of carbon that can be emitted and we have to work within that budget. Our policy at the last election was to have an independent Climate Commission, based on the UK model, and I remain convinced that this is critical to us reducing our emissions.