It is also critical that we think carefully about how local government fits into these plans. Cities, led by Michael Bloomberg, proved themselves to be powerful players at the Paris Conference and we are well placed to seriously consider the planning, transport, infrastructure and building functions of our councils in putting together carbon budgets in New Zealand.

We must confront the issue of our agricultural emissions as a matter of urgency. At the moment half of all our emissions sits outside of our emissions trading scheme.

This was never the plan when the scheme was designed but sectoral politics has seen the National government make others pay for increasing agricultural pollution. In effect this means all other industries in New Zealand are subsidising agriculture.

This cannot continue. There are smart ways we can transition agriculture into the scheme. We can look at the different agricultural gases and asses their relative impacts. We also have to look at what carrots can be offered as well as what sticks will be wielded.

Given that ETS obligations sit at the processor level how then can we reward good sustainable farming? This is not about punitive reparations but is about forward planning on future land use decisions.

Reducing our emissions offers New Zealand exciting opportunities in transitioning our economy. High value low-carbon industries and business will benefit everyone. Nowhere could this be more valuable than in our regions.

Government has to actively leading the planning work around what replaces high-carbon industries in some of regions. If we simply sit back and watch we will witness communities and individuals left stranded in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Ensuring that this does not happen is core business for Labour. It is why transition planning with proper skills training is central to our Future of Work project.

Targets and talk is not enough. Now we need a concerted plan of action. This month for the first time we had carbon dioxide levels permanently above the 400 parts per million level. This was a symbolic milestone that meant we are rapidly running out of time.

The first step for New Zealand must be an independent Climate Commission. It can't be easily dismissed as Minister Paula Bennett has done, by saying a combination of the status quo will do. We need to do better.

Wigram MP Dr Megan Woods is Labour's spokesperson for Climate Change Issues.