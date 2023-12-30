Voyager 2023 media awards
Meet the ‘Spud King’: His business is worth $1b but he’s still farming - ‘it’s better than sex’

Kurt Bayer
By
12 mins to read
Allan Pye, the ‘Spud King’, is as keen to work today as he was when he started out as a teenager. Photo / George Heard

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, the Auckland anniversary floods, arts patron Sir James Wallace’s prison sentence, the election of Christopher’s All Blacks’ narrow defeat in the Rugby World Cup final.

