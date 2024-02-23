A planned fireworks display at Mystery Creek has been cancelled.

A planned fireworks display at Mystery Creek has been cancelled.

Mystery Creek residents opposed to a planned fireworks display at Meatstock Hamilton on Saturday can rest assured they have been removed from the event schedule.

Whilst all approvals and consents were granted for the proposed fireworks, it has been acknowledged that such activity may not be appropriate with the equestrian and rural nature of the wider community.

The festival will continue to run as normal at Mystery Creek Event Centre without the fireworks display.

A meeting focused on opposing the fireworks display was set to be held by locals tomorrow, this has since been cancelled too.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



