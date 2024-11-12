Ōneroa Four Square on five separate occasions on November 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 – between 3.15pm and 8.30pm.
Unichem Pharmacy in Ōneroa on November 10 – between 11am and 12.30pm.
Anyone in those locations at those times is urged to check they are vaccinated or immune to measles.
“Anyone exposed at these times should also watch for symptoms of measles and if they develop any, they should contact Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 and stay home until they receive advice from public health services,” Health NZ said.
Health NZ medical officer of health Dr Lavinia Perumal said measles is a highly contagious and serious illness that can affect adults, children and babies.
“Now is an important time to remind everyone to check if you and your whānau are immune to measles. You are considered immune if you have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, or you lived in New Zealand before 1969. If you are unsure of how many doses of MMR you have had before, for most people it’s safe to get immunised again,” said Perumal.