Ōneroa Four Square on five separate occasions on November 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 – between 3.15pm and 8.30pm. Unichem Pharmacy in Ōneroa on November 10 – between 11am and 12.30pm.

Anyone in those locations at those times is urged to check they are vaccinated or immune to measles.

“Anyone exposed at these times should also watch for symptoms of measles and if they develop any, they should contact Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 and stay home until they receive advice from public health services,” Health NZ said.

An electron micrograph of the measles virus, which is highly contagious and can affect adults, children and babies. Photo / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, CDC

Health NZ medical officer of health Dr Lavinia Perumal said measles is a highly contagious and serious illness that can affect adults, children and babies.

“Now is an important time to remind everyone to check if you and your whānau are immune to measles. You are considered immune if you have had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, or you lived in New Zealand before 1969. If you are unsure of how many doses of MMR you have had before, for most people it’s safe to get immunised again,” said Perumal.

“Being immunised not only protects you, but also those around you from becoming seriously ill and from spreading the disease to others, including friends, loved ones and people in your community.

“The MMR vaccine is the only thing that prevents measles.”

Measles symptoms

Measles usually starts with a fever over 38C, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis).

A rash appears two to four days after the first symptoms, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to a week.

If you or someone in your family has measles symptoms, stay at home and call Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 so you can get free advice and public health support

