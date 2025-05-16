About 80% of New Zealanders are immune, well below the 95% coverage needed to prevent an outbreak.

HNZ said it had reached out to 286 close contacts since and 78 of those people are in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

So far, 19 of the close contacts are waiting for blood test results to confirm their measles immunity status.

HNZ said it had offered and encouraged MMR vaccinations to anyone identified in the process as non-immune.

The agency said it had delivered 50 food packages to people in quarantine who could not access food.

HNZ has confirmed 17 exposure events across Auckland – most of which took place on Fullers360 ferry sailings between Auckland CBD, Devonport, Rangitoto and Half Moon Bay on May 5.

Other locations include a CBD carpark on Customs St, Unichem pharmacy in New Lynn, a Pak’nSave supermarket in Mt Albert, and a Woolworths supermarket in Kelston.

The national clinical director of protection at the National Public Health Service, Dr Susan Jack, said its staff had been making phone calls, sending texts and emails, and in some cases door knocking to follow up on close contacts.

She said the virus was highly contagious and an infected person can infect as many as 12 to 18 other people on average.

“Our teams have focused on moving as quickly as possible to reduce the spread,” she said.

Jack said anyone identified as non-immune during the contact tracing process has been asked to quarantine.

“Vaccination with two doses of the MMR vaccine remains the absolute best protection against becoming seriously unwell with measles.

“The vaccine is 99% effective after two doses and for most people there’s no risk in having an extra dose if it’s needed. Now is the time for you and your whānau to check if you’re protected against measles, and to get immunised if you’re not, or if you’re unsure.”

She said it was especially important for infants and young children, and adults who were born or lived in New Zealand between 1969 and 2004 (now aged between 21 and 56), who may not be fully protected, to check their immunisation status.

Jack also encouraged anyone planning to travel internationally to make sure they were vaccinated against measles because of the risks of outbreaks in many countries.