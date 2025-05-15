A measles case was confirmed in Auckland earlier this month.

Tairāwhiti residents are urged to check their vaccination records and to get vaccinated, if necessary.

Health NZ is supporting contact tracing efforts in Auckland after confirmation of a measles case on May 10.

More locations of interest visited by the patient while infectious have been identified at Unichem New Lynn and Mt Albert Pak’nSave.

No other cases of measles have been found.

William Rainger, regional clinical director with the National Public Health Service, said Health NZ was working closely with providers and communities in Tairāwhiti to improve outreach, engagement and access to immunisation services.