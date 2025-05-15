Advertisement
Measles case in Auckland prompts vaccination call for Tairāwhiti

A measles case was confirmed in Auckland earlier this month.

Tairāwhiti residents are urged to check their vaccination records and to get vaccinated, if necessary.

Health NZ is supporting contact tracing efforts in Auckland after confirmation of a measles case on May 10.

More locations of interest visited by the patient while infectious have been identified at Unichem New Lynn and Mt Albert Pak’nSave.

No other cases of measles have been found.

William Rainger, regional clinical director with the National Public Health Service, said Health NZ was working closely with providers and communities in Tairāwhiti to improve outreach, engagement and access to immunisation services.

“This supports our ongoing efforts to lift coverage rates, with national MMR immunisation for children aged 1 to 5 currently sitting at around 81%.

“We encourage everyone to check their immunisation records and get vaccinated if needed.”

The MMR vaccine protects people against measles, mumps and rubella (German measles).

Rainger said most people who lived in New Zealand before 1969 were considered immune because of natural exposure.

“Anyone unsure of their measles history, or who hasn’t had two MMR doses after 12 months of age, should speak with their GP or health provider.

“You can also check your status using the MMR immunisation questionnaire at www.info.health.nz/measles-immunity.”

