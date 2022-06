Police were called around 2.50am after burglars pointed a gun at staff. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called around 2.50am after burglars pointed a gun at staff. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Staff at a McDonald's fast food store in Auckland had a gun pointed at them overnight by burglars who smashed a window and stole cash, police say.

Police confirmed they were called around 2.50am to a burglary on Cavendish Drive.

"Three people had smashed the window of a premises and one presented a firearm to staff," a spokeswoman said.

"They took cash from the till before leaving in a vehicle. Further inquiries are ongoing."