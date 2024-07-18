Ashburton’s deputy mayor Liz McMillan has observed an increase in abuse directed at councillors, predominantly online. It’s a trend echoed by recent data revealing that over half of elected members in New Zealand have faced increasing abuse. Local Democracy reporter Jonathan Leask looks into the behaviour that is increasingly becoming a threat to democracy.
Liz McMillan is looking at a social media post suggesting councillors should be thrown in a woodchipper.
It’s one of several screenshots of abusive comments Ashburton’s deputy mayor has on her phone, showing how the abuse aimed at elected members has changed over the years.
LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene described the event as “horrific”.
“Sadly, it won’t come as a huge surprise to those in local government,” she said.
Fifty-three per cent of polled elected members said the level of abuse they were facing was greater than a year ago.
In addition, 65% of elected members said they had faced abuse online, 39% had faced it at community events, and 33% faced it doing everyday activities, like shopping or collecting children from school.
“This is a rising trend that affects everyone elected in our democracy,” Reese said.
McMillan was first elected to the council in 2016, after spending nine years on the Methven Community Board.
She has been shouted at and confronted in public a couple of times, and even received an abusive phone call before, but it’s the online abuse that is increasing – in magnitude and tone.
“And it’s a different kind of thrashing. The online stuff has really changed in the last few years.
“When I started, people would be saying things about ‘the bloody council’ and then I read one a few weeks ago that suggested we all needed to go through the woodchipper.
“My kids are on social media now and they don’t need to be seeing that sort of comments and carry on.”
“It doesn’t put you off but it makes you question why you are doing it, being told you are doing a crap job and you are useless all the time is tough.
“If I don’t stand someone else will and they will still get the same feedback.
“It doesn’t matter who they are and sometimes, I hate to say it but I think as a female you get a bit of an earful because people think they can treat you like that or you don’t understand different things, but I’ve done this a long time.”
While McMillan has been an elected member, both of the community board and council, for 17 years, there are three first-term councillors around the table coming to grips with the harsh reality of public office and public perception.
One of those is Phill Hooper, who recently penned an opinion piece directed at the keyboard warriors “out of frustration”.
After the many hours spent by councillors to finalise the long-term plan, the comments from a few suggesting the council had pre-determined its decisions and ignored the community were his tipping point.
“The people at the council table are community-minded citizens, making decisions with the best interest of the community in mind.
“We won’t please everybody with every decision, but we don’t deserve the vilification for making the tough decisions – and especially not without people taking the time to understand the reasons behind them.”
Criticism is part of the job of “being employed by the community, and we are accountable to them”.
Any decision will have varying degrees of opposition and constructive criticism is welcomed by the councillors, but abuse is not, Hooper said.
The comments that stood out to him were around the council’s decision to sell or demolish the Balmoral Hall in two years.
“People wrote that the council needed demolishing and ‘you bring the sledgehammers and I’ll bring the pry bars and shovels’.
“They have a right to disagree and to be frustrated, and it’s fair enough to voice them, but that sort of comment crosses the line – even if they think it’s a joke.”
At the start of the term, Hooper began sharing his journey as a new councillor on social media, hoping to enlighten people on the inner workings of the council and as a way to engage the public.
Soon enough the negative comments put an end to it.
“In the end, I just got soured toward the whole social media thing and just stopped doing it.
“If it’s constantly negative and there is no constructive feedback, you tend to shy away from it.”
He is now a more passive user of social media, keeping an eye on it to gauge community feeling, but he has refrained from engaging in the comments after some less-than-savoury exchanges, and has switched off his notifications because “it’s just so negative all the time”.