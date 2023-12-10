Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mayor Wayne Brown irate at Auckland Council’s $7.4m recruiting spend during hiring freeze

Tom Dillane
By
5 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown at the second day of the annual budget debate at the Town Hall. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown at the second day of the annual budget debate at the Town Hall. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Council has spent $7.4 million on recruiting staff during a supposed hiring freeze over the last year - with Mayor Wayne Brown labelling it unacceptable expenditure he is “determined to radically reduce” in upcoming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand