Mayor accuses councillor of 'delaying tactics' over Wellington's Central Library

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is accusing a councillor and her "Labour associates" of delaying tactics after the Auditor General was called on to investigate a last-minute proposal to sell part of the Central Library building.

Labour ticket councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has written to the Auditor General voicing concerns that recent decision-making over the building isn't consistent with the Local Government Act or in line with good governance.

But Mayor Andy Foster said Fitzsimons' claims have no substance.

"It's a delaying tactic and it's solely meant to muddy the waters."

It comes after a chaotic seven-hour-long meeting on Thursday when councillors thrashed out Foster's draft 10-year budget.

Despite publicly announcing his budget just one week beforehand, Foster came to the table with several eleventh-hour changes, including partnering with the private sector to re-open the library.

Councillors went on to vote in favour of the move, 9-6, which means a joint ownership or leasing model will be further investigated and put forward as preferred options in future public consultation documents.

The library has been closed for two years due to seismic concerns and will cost up to $179 million to strengthen.

Fitzsimons wrote to the Auditor General's office on Sunday saying the resolution made by the council's Long Term Plan Committee was "irregular".

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Councillors were not provided with the mayor's proposed resolution ahead of time, instead just a "difficult to comprehend email" at 9pm on the Tuesday before the budget meeting, Fitzsimons said.

"It was clear that some councillors did not understand the implications of what was being proposed and raised concerns that the approach from the mayor went against the principles of good governance."

She said the resolution directly contradicted a previous decision made by a full council meeting last year that any further investigations into the library would be undertaken while maintaining council ownership of the building.

"The entire approach goes against the previous decision of the council, is unclear, has not been subject to scrutiny, financial analysis, or risk analysis and need to be investigated and resolved," Fitzsimons told the Auditor General.

Wellington Central Library. Photo / Georgina Campbell

But Foster said Fitzsimons was playing "delaying tactics" and being irresponsible.

"Her approach would delay delivering an exciting, modern, community-owned library by years, or blow any prudent debt limit, or yet again defer investing in our pipes and climate change response."

Foster has previously said mounting cost pressures on the council meant the current funding arrangement for the library would blow the lid on a proposed 225 per cent debt limit.

He told councillors they needed to "think creatively" about how the library is funded to ensure it's reopened in a timely manner.

Fitzsimons told the Herald the mayor took a "last-minute and quite flippant approach" to selling the library building after consulting the public under the premise it would stay in council ownership.

"It's a real flip-flop in the decision that the council made and I think it's a dangerous way to make decisions."

The Auditor General's Office confirmed it has received Fitzsimons' letter, which is being considered as per the standard process.

The Long Term Plan is still a working draft and is yet to be consulted on.