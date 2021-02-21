Man in court over fatal assault in Te Papa carpark

The 28-year-old Kāpiti man had his first appearance in the Wellington District Court this morning. Photo / File

The person accused of a serious assault in the Te Papa carpark - the victim of which later died - has appeared in court.

The 28-year-old had his first appearance in the Wellington District Court this morning, where he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to 58-year-old Simon Strickland with intent to injure.

The defendant, who is from the Kāpiti Coast, has interim name suppression so he can inform his elderly grandparent of the charge before it is publicly reported.

He has been remanded on bail to a Te Horo Beach property and will reappear in court next month.

Strickland was found critically injured outside the national museum in Wellington shortly after 7pm on Saturday, February 13.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital, where his life support was turned off on Wednesday.

Police are yet to decide whether further charges will be laid.

Police are not seeking anyone else, but remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday, February 13 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2643.