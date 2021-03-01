Dunedin Octagon assault: Police searching for people who helped victims

A police spokesperson said two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with two other men on February 13. Photo / NZH

Police are searching for members of the public who stepped in to help two men assaulted in Dunedin.

The incident happened in Dunedin's Octagon on Wednesday February 13.

A police spokesperson said two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with two other men around 3am.

"The two victims have advised that they were offered assistance by members of

the public following the assault.

"Police would like to speak to these members of the public, to see if they are

able to provide any information which could assist our inquiries."



• If you can help, contact police via 105, quoting file number 210214/3012.