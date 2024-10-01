Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 19-year-old was charged with murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and an 18-year-old was charged with being an accessory to murder.
The sixth witness was in a black ute parked on Tuarangi Rd. Police have obtained security camera footage showing the ute parked on the street at the time of the incident.
“As yet we have not yet found a registration number, but we know that the sixth person came from this vehicle,” Baldwin said.
“Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide, however we would like to speak with this person as the investigation continues.”
Baldwin asked the person, or anyone who knew them, to contact police on 105 or offer information online. People should reference file number 240905/8180. Information can be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
A woman living on Tuarangi Rd told the Herald she was scared after hearing shouting and gunfire the night of the incident.
“My husband locked the door. It was hard to sleep, it was just on my mind.”
She said she saw groups of young men standing outside one of the properties that appeared to be of police interest.
“Lately a lot of things have happened here.”
Another woman who lived nearby simply said, “I’m scared for my grandchildren.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.