Max Key shares the news of the completion of his latest property development on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Instagram

Max Key has made another splash in the property market with the completion of an eight-townhouse property development on Auckland's North Shore.

He built the Birkenhead units under one of his many businesses, Stonewood Key Capital.

It was launched in August this year, when his property development company, MTK Capital, which he led with his dad, former Prime Minister Sir John Key, formed a collaboration with well-known property kingpin Stonewood Group.

The group has previously stated that the goal of the partnership is to focus on raising capital from wholesale investors, with a goal of reaching $100 million within 18 months.

Max shared the news on social media yesterday and said he was proud to announce the completion of the homes and that most of the units have already sold.

The eight townhouses are situated on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Facebook

"I am so proud to announce that stonewoodkey has officially finished our first development," Max shared.

He also hinted at other projects in the works, stating that this development was the "first of many to come."

The houses on Huka Terrace are described as a "boutique collection of 8 architecturally designed townhouses" on the Stonewood Key website.

Max previously spent 18 months transforming a single house into three townhouses in Glen Innes in his first splash into the property market last year.