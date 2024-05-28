One of the vandalised signs on Mauao. Supplied / Photo

One of the vandalised signs on Mauao. Supplied / Photo

A new wayfinding sign on Mauao at Mount Maunganui has been vandalised, drawing outrage from local leaders.

Mauao trustee Buddy Mikaere has expressed deep frustration upon learning the sign has been defaced with stickers.

“It is obvious from the nature of the damage that the vandals apparently belong to the anti-vaxxers [groups] who are using stickers to broadcast their conspiracy messages,” Mikaere said.

He said stickers were challenging to remove and lamented that this form of protest had been ongoing for months, as reported by regular walkers on Mauao.

The cultural history of Mauao has been coming to life since July 2022.

As part of Te Mahere Whakamahinga o Mauao, over the past 18 or so months, many cultural touchpoints have been added to the maunga, including the wayfinding and interpretation signage, which shares the ecological significance and cultural narrative of Mauao.

Mauao historic reserve is owned by local iwi Ngai Te Rangi, Ngati Ranginui and Ngati Pukenga in the form of the Mauao Trust.

The reserve is managed jointly by the Mauao Trust and Tauranga City Council under the direction of the Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (Mauao Joint Administration Board).

Wayfinding signage on the sacred maunga Mauao was previously vandalised in August 2022, dismaying the Mauao Trust, iwi, and many in the wider community.

At the time, Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairman Dean Flavell expressed the board’s dismay, saying that the signs are designed to share the rich history and stories of Mauao.

These signs are there to help locals and manuhiri [visitors] enjoy this iconic taonga, and a way for the community to connect with our sacred maunga,” Flavell said.

‘Access to Mauao is a privilege, not a right and anyone who is identified disrespecting the maunga will be trespassed and lose their access to this special place.”

Flavell thanked the Tauranga City Council staff for their efforts in cleaning the signs and urges witnesses to report any vandalism to the ranger station at the bottom of Mauao.

“Mauao is an icon to many in our Tauranga community, and the mean-minded actions of a disgruntled minority that detract from the experience of visiting the summit and its artworks are very distressing,” Mikaere said.

Vandalism can also be reported to Tauranga City Council via the Antenno app

