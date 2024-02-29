Mauao in the Tauranga suburb of Mount Maunganui.

Tracks on Mauao will close next week for maintenance and the installation of sculptures.

All tracks will close on March 7 from 5am to 5pm for the placement of stone sculptures across the mountain as part of the Mauao Placemaking project, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

Weighing around two tonnes each, the sculptures will be installed via helicopter at the Karewa Hairpin, Te Toka a Tirikawa and the Beach near Te Kawa.

The council said it would also be undertaking pest control during this closure with guards across the maunga to ensure public safety.

The council said it was important the track renewal works were undertaken ahead of winter.

In the event of bad weather, or other unforeseen circumstances, this work may be shifted to another suitable date.

The Waikorire track will be closed for the whole week while the council upgrades the surface, widens two sets of stairs, improves drainage, and adds edging to the track.

A helicopter will be used to lift track material into place.

During this time all other tracks remain open on Mauao, including Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track).

If you’re climbing to Te Tihi o Mauao (the summit), the Oruahine and Motukauri tracks can be used.

Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8: Waikorire Track Closure

Thursday, March 7, 5am-5pm: Full Mauao closure.



