Vandalism of placemaking signage on Mauao. Photo / Supplied

The chairman of the Mauao Joint Administration Board is vowing to trespass those who vandalised te reo Māori words and names on new signs on the sacred maunga (mountain).

The signs were recently installed as part of a collaborative 'Mauao Placemaking' project between the Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (the administration board), designed to share the rich history and stories of Mauao - Mount Maunganui.

A statement issued by the council said the damage had "dismayed the Mauao Trust, iwi, and many in the wider community".

Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairman Dean Flavell said in the statement that signs were wilfully damaged, with te reo Māori place names, in particular, being scratched out.



"These signs are there to help locals and manuhiri (visitors) enjoy this iconic taonga, and a way for the community to connect with our sacred maunga.



"Access to Mauao is a privilege, not a right and anyone who is identified disrespecting the maunga will be trespassed and lose their access to this special place."

Tauranga City Council has reported the matter to the Police, the statement said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the council would not tolerate racist behaviour in the spaces it administers on the community's behalf.



"This is not who we are, or who we want to be.



"Over the last year we've heard loud and clear from our communities that creating an inclusive and vibrant city is important to them, and I know the majority of our community will be just as sad as we are about this act of mindless vandalism."

Work is underway to scope the cost of repairing the signs, which will be restored as soon as possible.



Additional signage and cultural touchpoints will continue to be installed throughout 2022/23.

Mauao historic reserve is owned by local iwi Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pukenga in the form of the Mauao Trust. The reserve is managed jointly by the Mauao Trust and Tauranga City Council under the direction of Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao.

Police confirmed they have received a complaint about the incident and encouraged anyone with information to contact them via 105 and quote file number 220825/1252.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.