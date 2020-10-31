Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Matthew Hooton: Labour and Greens deal is a masterstroke by Jacinda Ardern

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
PM Jacinda Ardern offered a deal to the Green Party that included two ministerial roles outside of cabinet, now it is up to key Greens members to accept that deal. Video / Audrey Young
NZ Herald

OPINION:

Tonight's "co-operation agreement" between the Labour Government and the Green Party is a masterstroke by the Prime Minister.

Agreed to by a reported 85 per cent of Green Party delegates, it radically strengthens Jacinda

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.