Matt Ratana shooting twist: UK man linked to slaying of Kiwi cop draws pictures of incident

The man accused of shooting a Kiwi cop dead while he was being arrested in a South London jail cell has drawn pictures of the incident.

Former Hawke's Bay father-of-one Matt Ratana died in September last year after being shot in the chest while preparing to search a handcuffed suspect in a Croydon custody room.

Louis De Zoysa was later arrested but due to speech problems he had been unable to provide his legal representative details of what happened prior to the shooting, The Mail on Sunday reported today.

The drawings by De Zoysa, 23, had since been seized by police while a second set had been given to his legal team.

De Zoysa's mother Elizabeth told the Mail on Sunday: "Louis drew a picture of what happened because he's been very, very anxious about the police presence and the police took it. [The drawing] was unprompted."

De Zoysa said her son was autistic and didn't think he was currently well enough to be interrogated.

"Louis has slow processing and poor organisation skills," she said. "He's very, very intelligent but he can't put two and two together."

Although De Zoysa, who also shot himself during the incident, was arrested on suspicion of murder he is yet to be formally charged as police are waiting for doctors to declare him fit before further questioning.

One of the questions would be how De Zoysa managed to hide the gun during and after his arrest.

His mother was clinging to hope that the gun was accidentally fired in a struggle.

Ratana's death shocked people from all around the world and saw more than $100,000 raised by mourners and celebrities.

Several fundraising pages were set up, including one which alone raised $130,000.

A hoard of British celebrities including Piers Morgan, Will Greenwood and Ratana's boss Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick also took part in a fundraiser for the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation by buying rugby shirts and other clothing to raise help funds for future foundation initiatives.

Former All Black Zinzan Brooke helped lead a haka after Ratana's funeral in November.