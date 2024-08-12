Advertisement
Matamata road blocked after two-car crash

Maryana Garcia
By
Waharoa Rd East has been closed after a two-car crash. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Four people have been injured and a Matamata road blocked after a two-car crash.

Of those injured in the incident, one person was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A police statement said the crash happened at about 1.40pm near the intersection of Waharoa Rd East with Pohlen Rd in Matamata.

Waharoa Rd East was blocked.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries to two people,” the statement said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene.

“We’re currently on scene with one helicopter, two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances, one first response unit and one manager,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said four people were injured in the crash.

One person was transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter in serious condition.

Two patients, one in serious condition and one in moderate condition, were taken to Waikato Hospital by road ambulance.

“A fourth person has been taken to Matamata Medical Centre in a moderate condition by road ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

