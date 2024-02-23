The Coroner has today named the man who was shot and killed by police after he fled from officers and threatened a parent and child last week.

He was Christopher Taukiri.

During Coroner Bruce Hesketh’s ruling on whether Taukiri’s name would remain subject to a non-publication order, it was revealed he allegedly crossed the centreline of a road and killed his passenger and the driver of another car in August 2023.

“[This] provides me insight of why he [fled] from the police in Hamilton [last week],” the Coroner said.

Police stopped a “person of interest” on Ulster St about 12.30pm last Thursday.

“The driver presented a firearm to police and then fled, driving erratically and at high speed. The offender then took a member of the public’s vehicle and continued to flee,” a police spokesman said.

Police chased the man and unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle with road spikes.

“A short time later the vehicle crashed on a rural road in the Matamata-Piako area.”

He then fled on foot and entered a stranger’s home, where “police arrived to find a parent and child were being threatened by the armed offender”.

“After being confronted by police, the man was shot and initially critically injured.

“Officers immediately provided medical attention; however, he died a short time later.”

The spot where Christopher Taukiri died. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police’s Victim Support was supporting the parent and child and other members of the public who were affected.

The spokesman said: “The events will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, and we will be providing them with ongoing support.

“The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way.”

Police stopped a “person of interest” on Ulster St about 12.30pm last Thursday, after which they shot him, following a lengthy pursuit. Photo / Andrew Warner

Taukiri’s tangi was held on Tuesday, where police seized several motorcycles and issued tickets. The Eagle helicopter was also keeping watch.

Gang members travelled from Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty to attend a marae and procession in Paeroa.

Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police remained visible in Paeroa and across western Waikato later on Tuesday after the gang tangi.

Loughrin said police had voiced their expectations about the behaviour of attendees to gang leaders.

Christopher Taukiri’s tangi was held on Tuesday, where police seized several motorcycles and issued tickets. The Eagle helicopter was also keeping watch. Photo / New Zealand Police

After his funeral, a police spokeswoman told the Herald: “No, we’re not [in a position to release his name]. The motions are under way for an interim non-publication order so we are not in a position to release [his] name as yet.”

A spokeswoman for the Coroner said the interim non-publication order had been made and would remain in place until 5pm yesterday. The Coroner then ruled on the order today.

In his ruling, Coroner Hesketh said police would need to formally update the families of those killed in the car crash last August and explain why there would be no criminal prosecution.

The scene of the fatal police shooting near Matamata. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he must consider those families’ interest in Taukiri’s death in his ruling.

Hesketh also heard from Taukiri’s family, who were concerned that the publishing of his name would see them subject to gang reprisal due to his former membership.

However, Hesketh said: “It is an inescapable fact that Mr Taukiri was shot by members of the police.”

