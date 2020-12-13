Matakana Island fire: Helicopters working to extinguish the fire

The fire can be seen from Mount Maunganui beach.

Firefighters have been called to a fire on Matakana Island off Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times was made aware of the fire at 3.45pm.

In a Facebook post Fire and Emergency NZ said it had received multiple calls from around the Tauranga area about the large fire.

"The fire is on the ocean side just up from Panepane Point. Fire size currently is approximately one to two hectares and burning inland. Two helicopters are attendance working to extinguish the fire."

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had received reports of the fire but had not been dispatched.

"We received a report about 3.53pm of smoke that appeared to be coming from Matakana Island."

🔥Fire and Emergency NZ have been receiving multiple calls from throughout the Tauranga area to a large fire on Matakana... Posted by Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Al Gibson was at Mt Maunganui beach when he and people around him started seeing all the smoke coming from the north western side of Mauao.

"Everyone was under the impression the mount was on fire," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"But it must be a pretty decent sized fire on Matakana Island for the amount of smoke we can see. A lot of smoke has also drifted out east and it's stretching a long way."

A person on the island said they believed the fire was at the Panepane Point end of the island, which is closest to Mauao.

They said it seemed to be under control.

Matakana Island stretches from Bowentown to Mount Maunganui and is largely covered with pine trees. It had a population of 183 at the 2018 New Zealand census.