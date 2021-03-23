Massive three-floor building fire in Tūākau, multiple crews battling flames

Emergency services are responding to a massive three-floor building fire in Tūākau, Waikato tonight with flames shooting 30 metres into the air.

Huge plumes of toxic black smoke could be seen drifting above the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said they received several calls just before 8.20pm for a building fire on Lapwood Rd.

By 10.40pm, 19 Fenz appliances were on the scene tackling the third-alarm fire.

It's understood the fire is at Tūākau Proteins - a meat processing and animal by-product rendering plant.

Resident Dave Lesperance said he could see flames shooting 30 metres into the air.

A building is on fire in Tūākau . Photo / Dave Lesperance

"The whole thing was on fire.

"It's not windy so the smoke cloud went straight up."

A Fenz spokesman said there were no reports of any injuries or of anyone inside the building.

"On arrival, it was well involved."

Fenz initially understood the building to be 50m by 40m in size, but said in a later update it was a three-floor 200m by 200m building.

"Now that we've got a better look at it, it's a much bigger building than they first thought it was.

"The fire is located in the building and completely involved."

He said crews would likely be on site all night.