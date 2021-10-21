Massive fire engulfs 'multi-tenanted building' in Tirau

Eight fire appliances are at the scene of a massive blaze in Tirau.
The fire was on the corner of State Highway 1 and Rose St and was called in about 10.30am, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Karen Larking said.
The building is multi-tenanted commercial premises.
Larking said there were no reports of injuries.
"The people who called it in said everybody had been evacuated."
The building is about 20m x 30m in size.
Photos of the blaze show flames smashing their way through the roof as a massive plume of smoke shoots up into the sky.