Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Massive fire engulfs 'multi-tenanted building' in Tirau

Quick Read
Massive plumes of smoke can be seen across town. Photo / Supplied

Massive plumes of smoke can be seen across town. Photo / Supplied

By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Hamilton

Eight fire appliances are at the scene of a massive blaze in Tirau.

The fire was on the corner of State Highway 1 and Rose St and was called in about 10.30am, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Karen Larking said.

The building is multi-tenanted commercial premises.

Larking said there were no reports of injuries.

"The people who called it in said everybody had been evacuated."

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

The building is about 20m x 30m in size.

Photos of the blaze show flames smashing their way through the roof as a massive plume of smoke shoots up into the sky.