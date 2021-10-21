Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Parts of Waikato to stay at alert level 3 for next six days

Cars on Monday morning at Hamilton's Founders Theatre Covid-19 testing station. Photo / Mike Scott

Parts of Waikato will remain in alert level 3 for the next six days, after the region recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 earlier today.

Based on the latest public health information, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said maintaining level 3 in those parts of the Waikato continues to be the most prudent course of action.

The alert level will continue till 11.59pm on Wednesday October 27 and will be reviewed on that day.

It includes Waitomo District, including Te Kuiti, Waipa District, Ōtorohanga District, Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton City and some surrounding areas

Today, 102 Covid cases were recorded in the community. Of the eight cases in Waikato - seven are from Te Awamutu and the eighth in Kihikihi. So far seven cases have already been linked to known cases.

"I know this will be frustrating for people in these areas. It's clear that people in the region as a whole have been following the rules, but the eight new cases today, all in the Te Awamutu area, show how stubborn Delta can be," he said.

While most cases have been household contacts or people linked to known cases, Hipkins said there is a risk the virus will spread further, which means we are taking a "cautious approach".

"I again urge people in the Waikato to get vaccinated. It's the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

With the upcoming long weekend, Hipkins is reminding those in Waikato to remain in their bubbles.

Earlier today Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said "undoubtedly" there will be more cases emerging in Waikato.

One of today's cases in Waikato was a committed traveller with an exemption to travel to Napier last Friday and returned a positive test once they returned to Waikato. They were infectious in Hawke's Bay - two close contacts there have returned negative tests. The Waikato case is isolating at home. There were no new cases in Hawke's Bay.

In total, Waikato has 64 case of Covid-19, 10 have recovered and one person remains in hospital.

Yesterday, 3,276 people received a vaccination in the region – of these, 1,058 were first doses, and a further 2,218 were second doses.

There are now a total of 17 Covid-19 community cases in the Te Awamutu area.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today that the Waikato DHB is continuing to test around the region and there were 3000 swabs taken yesterday.

"However, we'd like to see higher testing numbers in and around Te Awamutu," he said.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing station is at the Te Awamutu Events Centre today until 4.30pm and tomorrow from 10am to 4.30pm.

A number of locations of interest have popped up in the region including locations in Raglan, Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

Yesterday, three locations of interest were revealed in Te Awamutu.