Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Massey University confirmed as location for new police training course

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright
  • A new police training course will be located at Massey University’s Auckland campus.
  • The first group of Auckland recruits, Wing 390, will begin next month.
  • The course is part of a bid to grow police numbers and attract more recruits from NZ’s biggest city.

A new police training course in Auckland will be based at Massey University, NZ Police confirmed today.

Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said police had signed a long-term lease and training courses would begin next month.

The new training course was announced earlier this year and is part of a plan to attract more recruits to grow the police workforce.

Currently, recruits spend 20 weeks training at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) in Porirua and can visit home only at weekends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are thrilled we have signed an agreement with Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University for space at their Ōtehā Auckland campus,” Rogers said.

“As part of the agreement, police [have] exclusive use of part of the campus, which includes multiple classrooms with capacity to seat up to 155 people, a locker room, storage space, offices and car parks. We will also have access to gym and recreation areas, and we have a small number of dorm rooms allocated for police staff.”

The training space would be “pivotal” for running senior courses and would free up space at the Porirua college.

The first training of recruits would begin on June 30 and the curriculum would be the same as at the RNZPC.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Some elements of recruit training which cannot be completed at the campus, including tactical training and swim assessment, will be completed offsite,” Rogers said.

“We know that being away from home for several months has been a deterrent for people wanting to join police. The recruit training being based in Auckland will open the doors for a dream job that might not have been possible otherwise.”

The Herald reported last month that hundreds of new police officers had graduated despite not completing the swimming component of the course.

The 149 recruits had been unable to do the swim assessment because of a cryptosporidium outbreak linked to public pools around Wellington.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has since insisted that the constables be required to return to training to complete the swimming requirement.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand