Massey stabbing: Orgy of violence against ex-wife was planned, Crown claims

Manchao Li has denied murder and denied breaching a protection order. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Warning: graphic content

Just one stab wound could have killed Jennifer Yang, but her ex-husband instead drove the weapon 12 times into her body and then strutted off, a prosecutor says.

Manchao Li, 65, denies murdering Yang in West Auckland on July 29 last year and denies breaching a protection order.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Nick Webby said one stab wound went into Yang's spine and sliced her carotid artery during the attack.

A medical expert found that injury alone would have compromised blood supply to the brain, Webby told the High Court at Auckland.

Another injury, 10cm deep, penetrated Yang's right lung and another in the chest went 7cm deep.

Webby on Monday morning pointed to Manchao Li in the dock and told jurors: "He's the man who inflicted those 12 wounds in less than a minute."

The memorial for Zhimin Yang on Westgate Drive, Massey. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"One would do the job, he admits."

Webby was referring to comments Li made last week, when the accused told the court: "Only stabbing once would cause death. There is no need to stab 12 times."

He said Li wrapped a Gerber hunting knife in a black plastic bag, which explained why witnesses to the Massey attack described a man "punching" instead of stabbing a woman.

Webby said Li was allegedly seen "strutting out like he was proud of himself" after the stabbing.

And the prosecutor told jurors Li's actions on the morning Yang died were calculated.

"Like a hunter stalking his prey that morning, everything he did could be described as task-oriented, focused and devoted to the task at hand."

Jurors previously heard witnesses included construction site workers.

"After the punching, everything went silent. The body went limp and even the construction site went silent," Webby said.

Manchao Li has told jurors he was depressed and sleep-deprived at times before his ex-wife was killed. Photo / Dean Purcell

Li has accepted he must have stabbed Yang, 56, but insisted he bore her no murderous or even malicious intent.

Webby said Li had a decade-long preoccupation with legal and property disputes which festered after he and Yang's marriage unravelled.

"You know that he was obsessed, he was fixated on this whole subject."

The prosecutor said Li could not pretend depression or failing to take anti-anxiety medication ruled out the formation of an intention to murder.

Webby said it would also not be surprising if Li reported feeling shaken after the attack.

"He'd just killed someone, and he knew it."

The jury previously heard allegations Li spoke of dismembering Yang and chopping up a lawyer.

Li has rejected these claims.

"Four days before the killing he's angry and he's talking about chopping someone up," Webby said.

Li's defence counsel Ron Mansfield started addressing jurors.

"He has acknowledged, on oath, that he's guilty of manslaughter."

Mansfield said the Crown had not shown Li had murderous intent.

"When cases seem on the face of it compelling there is in fact a greater need to stand back and look dispassionately."

The trial continues.

Domestic violence - do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz