Manchao Li guilty of frenzied daytime murder of Massey librarian Jennifer Yang

The memorial for Zhimin (Jennifer) Yang on Westgate Drive, Massey, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The ex-husband of Massey librarian Jennifer Yang has been found guilty of murdering her in a frenzied daytime West Auckland stabbing.

Jurors at the High Court in Auckland reached a verdict on Tuesday morning.

The courtroom was silent as the verdict was read out and Justice Pheroze Jagose entered convictions as Manchao Li stood in the dock.

The Crown had argued Li, 65, was obsessed with revenge after breaking up with his wife and getting swamped in a decade-long legal dispute over money and property.

Defence lawyers argued Li was not in the right frame of mind to form murderous intent. Li said he could not remember the stabbing. He will be sentenced on December 18.

Manchao Li has denied murder, and also pleaded not guilty to breaching a protection order. Photo / Dean Purcell

As well as finding him guilty of murder, the jury also found Li guilty of breaching a protection order.

The jury trial heard from witnesses who saw what they believed to be a man punching a woman on the morning of Monday July 29 last year.

Daniel Harvey witnessed the onslaught and challenged Li.

"I won't forget his eyes. He was angry," Harvey told the trial last week.

Li admitted he must have stabbed Yang, but insisted he had no desire to harm her.

He told the court he was determined for them both to reach old age as he was emulating the sea-turtle, an animal known to live for a long time.

Domestic violence - do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz