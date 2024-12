Project Jonah is working to rescue the mammals after around 40 stranded. Video / Supplied

Seven more pilot whales have died after becoming re-stranded following their rescue in Tasman’s Golden Bay.

Conservation group Project Jonah said six whales rescued after being stranded Monday night died from being beached again, while one was euthanised for “poor condition”.

“The whales have re-stranded further out so will have water around them mid morning before high tide.

“We’ve mobilised medics and are asking for help from members of the public who have wetsuits and can be onsite by 8am.”