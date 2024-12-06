‘Mass rescue incident’ at Port Waikato beach after multiple children caught in rip

“Three patients were returned from the water in a stable but shaken condition, however one was taken out in a semi-conscious state (since stabilised) and is being transferred to hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter,” Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said in a statement.

SLSNZ added the group were “incredibly lucky” surf lifeguards happened to be around outside surf lifeguard patrol hours.

“Had they not been spotted by off-duty surf lifeguards, it is likely they would have drowned.”

The weekday paid lifeguard service will begin at Port Waikato beach from Monday December 23 to mid-February, with volunteer patrols on the weekends.

It comes after one person died at Pāpāmoa Beach in Tauranga earlier on Friday.

Police said a member of the public discovered the person in the water near Pāpāmoa Beach Rd around 12.45pm.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said fire, police and ambulance staff had responded to the beach.

SLSNZ confirmed surf lifeguards also responded to the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt.

“The beach was unpatrolled at the time of the incident, and surf lifeguards provided support capability to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and ambulance services,” they said.

“The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim. SLSNZ is providing support to the surf lifeguards involved.”









