‘Mass rescue incident’ at Port Waikato beach after multiple children caught in rip

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Multiple people were caught in a rip at an unpatrolled Port Waikato beach.

  • Surf lifeguards responded after a group was caught in a rip at an unpatrolled Port Waikato beach.
  • Three children and an adult were in serious trouble in the water.
  • One person was taken from the water in a semi-conscious state.

Surf lifeguards are responding to a “mass rescue incident” at a Port Waikato beach after multiple children were caught in a rip.

Three children and an adult were in serious trouble after entering the water at an unpatrolled beach with 1.2-2m turbulent surf.

Luckily, six off-duty lifeguards from the Sunset Beach Surf Lifesaving Club spotted them and immediately sprang into action.

Armed with a rescue board and rescue tubes, they were able to successfully bring the four individuals back to safety.

“Three patients were returned from the water in a stable but shaken condition, however one was taken out in a semi-conscious state (since stabilised) and is being transferred to hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter,” Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said in a statement.

SLSNZ added the group were “incredibly lucky” surf lifeguards happened to be around outside surf lifeguard patrol hours.

“Had they not been spotted by off-duty surf lifeguards, it is likely they would have drowned.”

The weekday paid lifeguard service will begin at Port Waikato beach from Monday December 23 to mid-February, with volunteer patrols on the weekends.

It comes after one person died at Pāpāmoa Beach in Tauranga earlier on Friday.

Police said a member of the public discovered the person in the water near Pāpāmoa Beach Rd around 12.45pm.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said fire, police and ambulance staff had responded to the beach.

SLSNZ confirmed surf lifeguards also responded to the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt.

“The beach was unpatrolled at the time of the incident, and surf lifeguards provided support capability to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and ambulance services,” they said.

“The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim. SLSNZ is providing support to the surf lifeguards involved.”



Latest from New Zealand

