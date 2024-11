Dozens of whales have been stranded on Ruakaka Beach south of Whangarei.

Between 30 and 40 pilot whales have stranded on Ruakākā Beach in Northland and members of the public are trying to keep them wet as the tide retreats.

One Ruakākā business owner said there were hundreds of people now on the beach attempting to refloat the whales.

“The tide is on its way out so they are keeping them wet by using blankets and towels and buckets of water.”

Another local business owner said, “People are urgently needed to get them back in the water.”