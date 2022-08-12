Mass dolphin stranding on Auckland's Waiheke Island

Locals on Auckland's Waiheke Island have shrouded dolphins in makeshift coverings after a mass stranding today. Photo / Prepper Kiwi

A number of dolphins are beached in a mass stranding on Waiheke Island.

Project Jonah says it is currently coordinating with the Department of Conservation to tend to the stranded mammals.

***STRANDING ALERT***

We are coordinating with DOC and responding to a mass dolphin stranding on Waiheke Island. We have local medics onsite and senior staff with equipment on the way. Further details will follow. — Project Jonah (@ProjectJonah) August 12, 2022

Pictures from the scene show stricken dolphins beached on a shallow bay at Whakanewha Regional Park on the southern coast of the island, near Auckland.

Scores of locals have turned out to help the unknown number of stricken mammals, some shown flailing helplessly on the mudflat.

A local livestreaming the rescue effort said there appeared to be a number of juvenile dolphins with their parents.

Locals can be seen dousing them in water and covering them in makeshift wet blankets using towels and large fern fronds.

The stranding has left the mammals beached across hundreds of metres of the bay following low tide this morning.

A local vet was currently at the beach tending to the stranded mammals.

It appeared some of the dolphins had already died.

High tide is not expected until 7pm with Project Jonah heading to the island with pontoons to float the mammals to safety.