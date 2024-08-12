Emergency services are rushing to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

One person is being transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after an incident in the Waitomo District involving a helicopter.

Emergency services responded after one person was injured when a rope got tangled in the helicopter’s rotor, while it was on the ground.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Waikato Herald the incident was reported at 10.03am and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and will be transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.