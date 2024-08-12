Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Marokopa: Person transported to hospital after incident involving helicopter, rope and rotor

Maryana Garcia
By
Quick Read
Emergency services are rushing to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

Emergency services are rushing to an incident involving a helicopter in the Waitomo District.

One person is being transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after an incident in the Waitomo District involving a helicopter.

Emergency services responded after one person was injured when a rope got tangled in the helicopter’s rotor, while it was on the ground.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Waikato Herald the incident was reported at 10.03am and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and will be transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The spokesperson said the incident happened near Mangatoa Rd, Marokopa.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received a report at about 10am that a rope became tangled in a helicopter rotor. One person was injured as a result.

The spokesperson said the helicopter was on the ground when the incident took place.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they had received reports of an incident involving a helicopter after 10am.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two fire trucks had been dispatched to the scene.

“We’re not there yet.”

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

OCR explained: What can we expect?

OCR explained: What can we expect?

It’s been called the "economists' super bowl", so will tomorrow’s OCR announcement and monetary policy statement deliver a touchdown, and what will it mean for you?