Mana Whenua, landowners and stakeholder representatives at the installation of the first Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project marker at Maungatautari.

The Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project celebrated a significant milestone recently as the first of nine markers along the corridor has been blessed.

Mana Whenua, landowners and stakeholder representatives gathered for the blessing last month.

The project fosters biodiversity and acknowledges significant historical sites in the Waipā District and the recently blessed marker recognises an important site of trade before European settlement in Waipā.

It serves as a starting point to connect the past with the present, honouring the district and New Zealand’s unique heritage.

Located at Rāhiri farm on the western side of Maungatautari, the marker will engage the community in Māori’s economic history within the Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor.

More than 200,000 native trees have been planted back into the corridor at each heritage site along the corridor, which runs from Maungatautari to Pirongia te aroaro o Kāhu, following the Mangapiko awa river.

A marker and pou will be installed at each site of significance, with pest control, taonga species monitoring, and riparian planting continuing over the next two years.

Each marker will have a QR scanner that will introduce viewers to a short video and explanation of the area and trade.

Bill Garland, the custodian of the land and owner of Rāhiri farm, has played a crucial role in fulfilling Mana Whenua’s aspirations.

The installation of the first marker on his family’s farm serves as the starting point for connecting the stories of pre-European settlement with the present and honouring what once resided in that location.

It is thought that the Garland farm is one of New Zealand’s oldest locations of pre-European trade, dating back many centuries.

While clearing bracken 50 or so years ago, Bill Garland discovered many toki adze and Tuhua obsidian, which have been carefully looked after at Rāhiri farm.

Moa bones were also found on-site, with signs that the marrow had been scooped out.

This not only indicates that moa were once located on the maunga, but that it was an important site for Māori trade.

While the family has spent many decades dedicated to environmental sustainability and biodiversity, understanding the past enables an even stronger connection to the land and the activities that take place there today. Food storage sites are still visible on the farm, showcasing where Māori once resided.

The Waipā Networks team install the first of nine poles for the Taiea te Taiao project.

NZ Landcare Trust Mātauranga Māori facilitator Te Ao o te Rangi Apaapa says it is important to cherish the environment and restore the remains of pre-European trade on the land.

“The marker helps to share the stories of our beginnings as we continue with our ecological efforts today,” Te Ao o te Rangi Apaapa explains.

Waipā Networks provided their services to install the first marker near the predator-proof fence and overlooking ancient earthworks.

Operations delivery manager Mark Mita says it has been a privilege to be part of the project, which has enabled him and his team to learn more about the ecological corridor and history of the land.

“During the meetings that we have had about this kaupapa, Te Ao also shared some kōrero and mātauranga that he has of the area, which shows the significance of the land that we work on daily,” says Mita.

“Sharing that knowledge and being able to be part of this ongoing, very meaningful project is a highlight for me.”

He adds, “The poles we’re installing will stand the test of time and recognise the significance of the area for many generations to come.”

Waipā Networks chief executive Sean Horgan says the sponsorship is part of an ongoing commitment to helping preserve the rich culture and heritage of Waipā and environmental sustainability, and they encourage other local organisations to support the project.

At the blessing, Taiea te Taiao acknowledged Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Kauwhata, Raukawa, Ngāti Apakura, the Garland whānau, and Waipā Networks for their support and collaboration.

The next marker will be installed in Te Awamutu opposite the War Memorial Park in the middle of the year.