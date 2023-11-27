Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project coordinator, Bexie Towle, and schoolchildren plant for future generations as part of the project. Photo / DairyNZ

Farmers, iwi and other volunteers and conservation workers are celebrating the two-year anniversary of an ecological corridor project that is enhancing wildlife and biodiversity across the Waipā district.

The initiative called the Taiea te Taiao project in Te Awamutu, would link Maungatautari and Mt Pirongia by planting along the Mangapiko Stream and its tributaries, on farms and other properties.

Project coordinator Bexie Towle said a key goal was to create “stepping stones” along the corridor that provided attractive stopping points for native birds and bats to rest and feed, mostly by planting trees.

“This will help increase wildlife numbers and biodiversity.”

More than 200,000 plants have been planted in the corridor so far, and nine kilometres of waterways fenced to protect them from stock.

Other environmental work underway included wetland restoration and predator control.

Te Awamutu dairy farming couple Josh and Bayley Storey have been getting their hands dirty to support the project, with their property providing one of the ‘stepping stones’ for native birds and bats in the ecological corridor.

The couple and their extended family have planted more than 25,000 trees on the farm to enhance a remaining forest of Kahikatea and other native trees. They have also removed willow and weeds from the Mangapiko Stream and retired some land from farming.

Josh Storey said the environmental work on their farm spanned six generations of the family.

Te Awamutu dairy farmers, Josh and Bayley Storey, and family have planted more than 25,000 trees on their farm, adding to a remnant forest of Kahikatea and other native trees. Photo / DairyNZ

“Environmental work on our farm spans six generations – including my great grandfather Doug, my grandfather John, my father Doug and now me and Bayley.

“As farmers, we want to do our best to protect the land and enhance native wildlife. We love seeing tūī, kererū and karearea/New Zealand falcon on our farm.”

The mountains are more than 40km apart which meant plenty of community involvement was needed.

Dairy farmer Bush Macky said it was a fabulous project at the heart of the community.

“It’s so rewarding working with the hundreds of people and more than 20 organisations involved, including DairyNZ and dairy companies, to help native wildlife thrive and enhance local waterways.

Dairy farmer Bush Macky, with a duck pond created on his farm and extensive planting. Photo / DairyNZ

“We’re seeing more native birds on our farm than ever before.”

Macky and his family have planted more than 15,000 trees and plants on their farm at the Mt Pirongia end of the corridor, and created a duck pond surrounded by planting. They have also retired some land from farming.

He said there had been no loss in farm production and no impact on business viability.

Erosion control and willow removal are underway on the Mangapiko Stream, and the corridor planting is regularly maintained, with weed control across 22 hectares.

A comprehensive pest management programme includes trap lines and bait station networks on both mountains and traps on private property.

Four iwi were closely involved in the project: Ngāti Apakura including Pūrekireki Marae, Te Ruranga o Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hikairo.

Nine tohu whenua/Māori heritage sites including pā, lie along the Mangapiko Stream, highlighting the relationships between nature and the people who once lived between the two maunga.

Poto Davies (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura) said the iwi want the two maunga to be connected, first and foremost.

“Beautifying the Mangapiko Stream will enhance its mana. The stream is the veins of the land, and the whenua is important to us all.”

The Mangapiko Stream as it comes off Maungatautari. The ecological corridor will link Maungatautari and Mt Pirongia by planting along the stream. Photo / DairyNZ

Māori heritage sites alongside the Mangapiko Stream between both mountains are being protected as part of the ecological project. Tuna/freshwater eels were being monitored using traditional mātauranga Māori methods.

Co-chairperson of the Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor Incorporated Society, Clare St Pierre, said it was amazing to be creating biodiversity strongholds for birds.

“We’re providing an environment for our iconic species so people can see them on their back doorstep.”

DairyNZ was supporting farmers work to reduce their environmental footprint and organised on-farm fieldays for the project.

Fonterra, Nestlé and Open Country Dairy, had also contributed funding to the project, and were supporting farmers with on-farm environmental work.

More than 20 organisations were involved in the project and The Ministry for the Environment provided funding through the Freshwater Initiatives Fund for two employees, and NZ Landcare Trust coordinates the project.

The Taiea te Taiao project would celebrate its two-year anniversary on November 28 at Bill Garland’s farm, Pukeatua, next to the Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, where bats may be seen and kiwi calls may be heard.

For more information – Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor: landcare.org.nz/ecologicalcorridor

Bird and bat numbers on the rise

1. Native birds

Kōkako ecologist Dave Bryden says Maungatautari and Pirongia are home to the two fastest growing kōkako populations in New Zealand in recent surveys.

The Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project recently secured funding from Waikato Regional Council’s environmental initiatives fund to support native birds – with pest control around the fenced area on Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

This will provide a buffer and stronger defence against pests to help native birds who can fly over the fence to stay safe when venturing further afield.

2. Native bats

Maungatautari is home to long tailed pekapeka/bats, which travel and feed along waterways including the Mangapiko Stream.

One of the goals of the ecological corridor is to provide a safe habitat for the bats who like to roost in old trees with loose bark. Bats are extremely vulnerable to predation by rats, possums and cats.

Bats have been detected all along the corridor between the maunga and throughout the rural landscape, including on dairy and sheep and beef farms.

