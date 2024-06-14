Police Minister Mark Mitchell will represent New Zealand at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to reiterate the country's support for Ukraine its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell will represent New Zealand at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to reiterate the country's support for Ukraine its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell will represent New Zealand at the Global Summit on Peace in Switzerland to reiterate the country’s support for Ukraine.

The two-day event will take place this weekend above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

Attendees said they plan to outline and discuss a comprehensive peace plan for finishing the war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in March 2022.

Mitchell said it was an honour to be representing New Zealand at this important event.

“I understand the value of being there in person as New Zealand’s representative to convey the message that our country strongly supports Ukraine’s efforts to build a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” he said.

“The summit has the important function of elevating Ukraine’s ten-point peace formula to the political level. There will be a large number of countries assembling in Switzerland to express a shared commitment to peace, and New Zealand’s presence shows collective solidarity in achieving that goal.”

Police and Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said it would be an honour to represent New Zealand and strongly support Ukraine’s efforts to build a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Mitchell said New Zealand stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will continue to engage with Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula.

“While New Zealand is geographically far away from the conflict, what happens in the Ukraine affects us all, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for the long haul.”

Mahi for Ukraine spokesperson Kate Turska said they are grateful that New Zealand will be represented at the Global Peace Summit by Mark Mitchell.

“This summit aims to gather nations upholding international law and the UN charter to work towards a comprehensive, lasting, and just peace in Ukraine,” she said.

“This will also strengthen New Zealand’s stance on sovereignty, the rule of law, and human rights. Mitchell’s presence is crucial in promoting inclusive negotiations and contributing to a sustainable resolution for Ukraine.”

Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia and New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko told the Herald he is glad New Zealand will be represented by a cabinet minister at the Global Peace Summit.

“It demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to restoring the rules-based international system that Russia has so blatantly violated by invading Ukraine.”

Currently, 50 countries have confirmed their participation at the conference including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

US President Joe Biden confirmed he would not attend the summit and would instead attend a celebrity fundraiser alongside Julia Roberts, George Clooney and others.

Russia said it would not attend the summit.

In February, the Government sent $25.9 million in aid to Ukraine, including $6.5m to purchase weapons, the first such aid in nearly 18 months.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins also said further sanctions on Russia are being worked on.

The announcement was made to coincide with the two-year anniversary of war breaking out and includes an extension to the deployment of up to 97 NZDF personnel to Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide logistical support.

The support brings New Zealand’s total aid to Ukraine to more than $100m.





David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.