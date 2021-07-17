Marchers brave rain in Auckland for little blue penguin

Hikoi mo te Moana at Aotea Square. Photo / Michael Craig

A sizeable group braved the Auckland rain today for the Hikoi mo te Moana Walk for the Sea from Britomart to Aotea Square.

The protesters are campaigning for a halt to the Kennedy Point marina development and for protections for the local korora or little blue penguin that nest in the bay.

Kennedy Point on Waiheke is home to korora or little blue penguin. Photo / Michael Craig

The construction site on Waiheke had been occupied by protesters for a number of weeks with several well-publicised clashes with security guards at the site.

The protesters want a stop to the Kennedy Point marina development. Photo / Michael Craig

Police moved onto the site on Thursday removing some of the protesters and arresting one man who appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday.