CCTV security video shows a vehicle doing burnouts on the lawn of the Te Aroha Pā marae. Photo / Supplied

CCTV security video shows a vehicle doing burnouts on the lawn of the Te Aroha Pā marae. Photo / Supplied

The driver who did burnouts on the grounds of a north Auckland marae has given an initial apology to some of its trustees and kaumātua in a hui (meeting) on Sunday evening.

On Saturday at 2.01pm, the driver drove a Mazda Mx5 through the waharoa (entrance archway) at Te Aroha Pā Marae and onto the ātea (courtyard) to do skids.

Videos and photos of the incident have been circulating widely across social media, which urged the driver to come forward.

Te Aroha Pā marae trustee Margie Tukerangi said she was approached by the family on Sunday afternoon who wanted to know what they could do to fix the situation.

Within the hour Tukerangi had set up a meeting on Zoom with some trust members and kaumātua of the marae, and the driver and his mother.

In the meeting the impact of his actions were emphasised in emotions shared by attendees, especially by kaumātua, said Tukerangi.

He apologised to them and put the disrespectful act down to ignorance and the fact that he had never been on a marae.

"He admitted that it was stupid and that he was uneducated on the importance of marae" said Tukerangi.

Following his ​admission, he and his family were invited to go onto the marae to address his wrongdoings, which Tukerangi said was necessary because of how many people had been offended.

"We welcome the opportunity to educate them of tikanga of the marae and basic cultural competency," said Tukerangi.

"The other part will be that our people will be given the same opportunity to begin their healing, similarly to what we did because they haven't faced him and he hasn't faced them.

"He needs to face the people that he hurt.

"Our marae will manaaki (support) this pivot in his life, and any others wise enough to take heed to the lessons on offer."

The police have attended the site and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Tukerangi said the extent of the public reaction on social media has turned the careless act into a steep learning opportunity.

"We appreciate the solidarity of our whānau and the many supporters who have contributed to conveying a stern message that this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Tukerangi.