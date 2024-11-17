“Te Arikinui is urging all New Zealanders to embrace our shared identity and collective strengths to move forward together.”

Simmonds said Te Kiingitanga stood ready to support the nation in a way that uplifts Kotahitanga and mana motuhake.

“The Maaori Queen is willing to help lead a conversation about nationhood and national unity but will not accept a unilateral process that undermines Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The day for constitutional reform will come, but it must be done in good faith and in accordance with tikanga, and in full acknowledgement of the foundations of our nation bound together through Te Tiriti o Waitangi as Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti.”

Hikoi mō te Tiriti in Levin.

“Our nation’s strength lies in honouring the promises we make to each other,” Simmonds said.

“As the late Kiingi Tuheitia said at te Hui-aa-Motu earlier this year, the best protest we can do is to be Maaori all day everyday.”

Up to 30,000 people are expected to march on Parliament when the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti reaches central Wellington, with commuters being warned to expect significant delays and university students told some classes will be moved online.

Authorities are warning the public of “widespread disruption” when the hīkoi arrives on Tuesday morning. Key roads are expected to be jammed, causing congestion on highways and arterial routes.

NZTA advises commuters heading into the city to plan ahead and check the latest information before travelling.

“Police will monitor activity by hīkoi groups on highways and roads to ensure the safety of all road users and people participating in the hīkoi. NZTA will support the response on highways where required.”

The hīkoi is protesting against Government policies, including the Treaty Principles Bill introduced by Act leader David Seymour. His contentious bill passed its first vote in Parliament on Thursday, but not before a fiery, impassioned debate that saw one Te Pāti Māori MP suspended, a senior Labour politician kicked out, and the entire public gallery cleared.

Sign up to The Daily H - a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.