Victoria University told students and staff more than 30,000

The hīkoi is protesting against Government policies, including the Treaty Principles Bill introduced by Act leader David Seymour. His contentious Bill passed its first vote in Parliament on Thursday, but not before a fiery, impassioned debate that saw one Te Pāti Māori MP suspended, a senior Labour politician kicked out, and the entire public gallery cleared.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the hīkoi is due to arrive at Porirua this afternoon, having started at Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) last Monday.

He said police have been planning for the hīkoi’s arrival in Wellington over the last month, forecasting bigger numbers than the peak of 5000 people for the 2022 anti-mandate Covid-19 protest in the grounds of Parliament, and on a similar scale to the Seabed and Foreshore hīkoi two decades ago.

Police expect more people at Parliament than for the anti-madate Covid protest two years ago. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s a metro city. We regularly have big gatherings and events in Wellington so the city is well placed to absorb that amount of population increase,” the city’s top cop said.

Public transport will be at capacity on Tuesday with extra buses to minimise disruption, and there’s very little available accommodation in the city.

“The key message to the public is to plan well ahead,” Parnell said.

The hīkoi arrives in Hastings, Hawke's Bay, for a march on Saturday. Photo / Davide Conti

He said people could reasonably expect some disruption on the main highways and roads to and from the CBD, saying there will be traffic management in place from 5am on Tuesday with roads shut off to traffic until people depart Parliament grounds in the afternoon.

Parnell said the hīkoi had been well organised and the leadership is to be commended on the way it has conducted the event as it has travelled down the North Island.

"Our role is to ensure safe and peaceful travel … ultimately with minimal disruption to the public."









