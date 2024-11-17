Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi at the Hikoi mo te Tiriti on Rotorua’s Fenton Street on Friday. Photo / Ben Fraser
Up to 30,000 people are expected to march on Parliament when the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti reaches central Wellington on Tuesday, with commuters being warned to expect significant delays and university students told some classes will be moved online.
The scale of the means the demonstration is set to dwarf the violent anti-Covid-19 protest which took over Parliament grounds in 2022. Its numbers could even surpass one of the country’s biggest ever Parliamentary protests 20 years ago.
Authorities are warning the public of “widespread disruption” when the hīkoi arrives on Tuesday morning. Key roads are expected to be jammed, causing congestion on highways and arterial routes.
NZTA is warning commuters heading into the city to plan ahead and check the latest information before travelling.
“Police will monitor activity by hikoi groups on highways and roads to ensure the safety of all road users and people participating in the hikoi. NZTA will support the response on highways where required.”
Victoria University told students and staff more than 30,000
The hīkoi is protesting against Government policies, including the Treaty Principles Bill introduced by Act leader David Seymour. His contentious Bill passed its first vote in Parliament on Thursday, but not before a fiery, impassioned debate that saw one Te Pāti Māori MP suspended, a senior Labour politician kicked out, and the entire public gallery cleared.
Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the hīkoi is due to arrive at Porirua this afternoon, having started at Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) last Monday.
He said police have been planning for the hīkoi’s arrival in Wellington over the last month, forecasting bigger numbers than the peak of 5000 people for the 2022 anti-mandate Covid-19 protest in the grounds of Parliament, and on a similar scale to the Seabed and Foreshore hīkoi two decades ago.
“It’s a metro city. We regularly have big gatherings and events in Wellington so the city is well placed to absorb that amount of population increase,” the city’s top cop said.
Public transport will be at capacity on Tuesday with extra buses to minimise disruption, and there’s very little available accommodation in the city.
“The key message to the public is to plan well ahead,” Parnell said.
He said people could reasonably expect some disruption on the main highways and roads to and from the CBD, saying there will be traffic management in place from 5am on Tuesday with roads shut off to traffic until people depart Parliament grounds in the afternoon.
Parnell said the hīkoi had been well organised and the leadership is to be commended on the way it has conducted the event as it has travelled down the North Island.
“Our role is to ensure safe and peaceful travel … ultimately with minimal disruption to the public.”
