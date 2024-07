In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC. Video / NZ Herald

One person has been moderately injured in a house fire in South Auckland this morning.

Emergency services scrambled to the blaze in Manurewa after reports at 11.20am.

Three fire trucks went to the scene, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey block of flats on fire, with the flames coming from a unit on the first floor, she said.