Manurewa attack: Two people critically injured

Police and ambulance at the scene of a serious attack on Addington Ave in Manurewa. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were critically hurt in a fight in South Auckland last night.

They suffered critical injuries from the incident and this morning were in a serious but stable condition in Middlemore Hospital, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

Emergency services were called to a "physical altercation" at Addington Ave in Manurewa shortly after 10pm on Friday, police say.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the spokeswoman said.

A police presence remained at the address and a scene examination would continue today, she said.