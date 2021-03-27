Manukau Harbour rescue: Four saved from sinking boat

A Coastguard vessel is captured trying to navigate the Manukau Bar, the scene of today's dramatic rescue. File photo / Brett Phibbs

Four people have been dramatically saved from a sinking boat in the Manukau Harbour.

The drama unfolded as a boat started sinking on the Manukau Bar.

A spokesman for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said it was contacted early this afternoon about a "search and rescue" operation.

It involved four people onboard a "sinking boat" on the Manukau Bar.

The quartet were later spotted by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter's chief intensive care paramedic Karl Taylor "clinging to the bow of the boat".

Shortly afterwards they were pulled from the water by four recreational boats, before being transferred to a Coastguard vessel.

Crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spotted the sinking boaties in the Manukau Harbour. File photo

The Westpac Rescue chopper was then stood down and returned to its base.