Kaiaua rescue: Pilot says tragedy was minutes away, four lives saved

When a cold, shaken and distressed woman was plucked out of the sea Simon Owen knew - a couple minutes longer in the water and she could have been dead.

"It could have really easily been a tragic outcome," the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter co-pilot told the Herald.

Owen was one of the emergency crew who assisted in the dramatic water rescue of four adults left clinging to a pillow without a lifejacket after their boat sank in the Firth of Thames during Waitangi weekend.

The three men and one woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, were all saved and none of the group needed to go to hospital.

A successful rescue mission with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter winching them to safety. Photo / Supplied

Gripping footage, released by police, shows one of the men urging the police to send help immediately because they were about to lose the phone.

"We don't have any lifejackets and we're hanging on to a cushion," yells out one of the group.

The call ends abruptly with the sound of the phone disappearing under water.

Minutes later, Owen and his team arrived at the scene - shortly after the police Eagle helicopter.

"It was time-critical mission....a few minutes could have easily made a difference for at least two of them.

"Getting the flotation to them was key and then it was a matter of getting out of the water as fast as possible," Owen said.

The co-pilot said it was the policemen who hover-jumped with a flotation who was the real hero.

"He did a great job of triaging who was in the most need to get out. It made our job easier for our intensive care paramedics.

The rescue was recorded from the air, with the Eagle helicopter flying to the spot the group were last heard from. Photo / Supplied

"It's something they get training on but wouldn't do very regularly because they are not equipped with a winch like we are."

Owen said it was a great inter-agency mission with police and Coastguard involved.

"We were just a small cog in a big machine but we were just relieved it was a good outcome."

By the time they got to land, Owen said the four survivors were cold and shaken.

"We just dropped them with their family who was waiting for them on the land and they were pretty relieved....lots of hugs and smiles.

"The good thing about this job was that there were four people who survived. I've been to jobs where we've pulled out four deceased. It's a lot more satisfying knowing you can take them home to their families."

Owen said it was a good reminder to always be prepared, check on weather forecasts and have the right equipment including lifejackets and a radio.

"Get the basics right.

"One of the survivors thanked us for saving her life and considering it could have been a tragic outcome it was a satisfying way to complete a mission."